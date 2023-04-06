Nashville Sounds win one, lose one at Memphis Redbirds

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds split their doubleheader against the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. Sal Frelick picked up three hits in game one to back the efforts of starter Robert Gasser and the bullpen, leading the Sounds to a 4-0 shutout victory. The clubs traded goose eggs for most of game two before the Sounds fell 2-0.

Nashville jumped out to an early lead in game one when Brian Navarreto smashed a double to right field, scoring Eddy Alvarez in the top of the third. Refusing to settle for a sole run, the Sounds added a pair in the fourth with a double by Payton Henry and a bases-loaded single by Andruw Monasterio. Frelick stepped on home plate in the fifth inning, scoring from second on a Tyler Naquin single.

Gasser pitched well in game one, tossing 4.0 innings and striking out three. But the southpaw ran into trouble in the fifth, walking the first two Redbirds before departing the game. Lucas Erceg (W, 2-0) came on to dispatch the next three Redbirds in order and earn the win. Elvis Peguero tossed the final two innings, getting himself into then out of trouble in the sixth.

The two ballclubs traded zeroes in game two through the first four-and-a-half innings. Starter Caleb Boushley held the Redbirds in check before departing with one out in the fourth and handing the ball over to lefty Clayton Andrews, who stranded a runner on third by striking out back-to-back hitters.

The Redbirds broke through in the bottom of the fifth despite failing to pick up a hit, pushing two runs across against Ethan Small (L, 0-1) on a fielder’s choice. Nashville’s first two hitters of the sixth inning reached base but were stranded.

Frelick went 4-for-7 (R, 2B, SB) between the two contests. Keston Hiura was the only other Sound to pick up a hit in both contests, going 2-for-6 with a run. Starters Gasser and Boushley combined to toss 7.1 scoreless frames.

Game four of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Janson Junk (0-0, 1.80 ERA) gets the ball for the Sounds opposite Memphis righty Dakota Hudson (0-0, 5.40 ERA).

Post-Game Notes

Frelick’s three-hit performance in game one was the Sounds’ second of the season. Blake Perkins knocked a trio of hits in Tuesday’s series opener.

The Sounds reached base to lead off an inning eight times between the two contests.

Game two was the first time this season the Sounds have not led at any point in a game.

The Sounds’ game one win was their first shutout victory since September 17th, 2022 vs. Jacksonville, and their game two loss was their first shutout defeat since September 16th, 2022, also vs. Jacksonville.

