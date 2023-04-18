Southern Illinois rallies late to beat Austin Peay State University Baseball, 9-8

Carbondale, IL – Left fielder Clayton Gray had three hits and three RBI but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team saw a four-run lead erased in the final two innings as Southern Illinois escaped with a 9-8 walk-off victory, Tuesday night at Itchy Jones Stadium.

Austin Peay State University (19-19) built its four-run advantage in the middle of the game. Second baseman Jaden Brown singled in the fifth inning to drive in shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar for the go-ahead run and a 6-5 lead.

In the next frame, Gray rifled a triple off the wall in left field to drive in catcher Jacob Curtis. Gray then scored on Gazdar’s double to left-center field and the lead reached 8-5. Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green pushed the lead to 9-5 with a towering solo home run in the eighth.

Southern Illinois (23-14) finally broke through against the Austin Peay State University bullpen in the eighth inning. The Salukis opened the inning by getting the first five batters on base. Center fielder Mathieu Vallee opened the scoring with an infield single that caught the APSU Govs without a defender covering first base and allowing designated hitter Bennett Etloft to score.

Right fielder Nathan Bandy followed with a two-run double that slashed the APSU Govs lead to one run, 9-8. The Salukis tied the score on left fielder Pierre-Oliver Boucher’s infield single and an APSU error that allowed Bandy to score.

The Salukis returned to the plate in the ninth and saw leadoff hitter and second baseman Steven Loden hit by a pitch. Eltoft followed with a single, putting two men on base with no outs. First baseman Matt Schark ended the game with a walk-off single that bounced off the wall in left field, scoring Eltoft.

Gray finished the day 3-for-5 with a double, triple, and three RBI. Curtis hit two doubles as part of his 2-for-3, two RBI effort.

Austin Peay State University reliever Davin Pollard (3-2) started the ninth inning and allowed the winning run for his season’s second loss.

Southern Illinois closer Paul Bonzagni (7-2) picked up the win after striking out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth inning. Eltoft led the Salukis with a 4-for-4, four RBI outing that including a solo home run in the second inning and a three-run homer in the third inning that gave SIU a 5-4 lead.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University Baseball team continues its road trip with a three-game ASUN Conference series at Jacksonville, Friday-Sunday, at John Sessions Stadium.