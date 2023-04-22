APSU Track and Field off to good start at Indiana Invitational

Bloomington, IN – Graduate student Kyra Wilder and senior Karlijn Schouten each posted top 10 finishes as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field wrapped up its first day at Indiana’s Indiana Invitational, Friday, at the Robert C. Haugh Complex.

Schouten posted the second-best pole vault in the program’s outdoor history with a season-best 4.14-meter leap. Her mark was sixth in the event and just a tenth of a meter from third place.

Wilder highlighted the APSU Govs’ finishes on the track with her seventh-place finish in the 200-meter. She was followed by Isis Banks, who finished 13th.

Kennedi Johnson earned a top-15 finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a 12th-place, 1:06.93-second time. Ashley Doyle rounded out the Govs times on the track after finishing 19th in the 5000 meter.

Emma Tucker and Sabrina Oostburg both earned top-20 marks in the hammer throw and shot put. Tucker finished 14th in the hammer throw, with Oostburg one spot below her. Tucker also finished 18th in the shot put with Oostburg one spot below her in the event as well.

Amani Sharif concluded the Govs’ events for the days with her 11th-place, 5.24-meter lead in the long jump.

Austin Peay State University track and field begins its final day at the Indiana Invitational on Saturday at 11:30am with the discus throw and will conclude its time at the event with the 4×400 which is set to begin at 2:55pm.

