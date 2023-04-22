52 F
Nashville Sounds game postponed against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Tomorrow’s series finale will remain a nine-inning game

News Staff
Nashville Sounds game canceled due to rain.

Nashville SoundsJacksonville, FL – Saturday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark has been postponed due to wet grounds. The game’s makeup date will be announced at a later date.

Tomorrow’s series finale will remain a nine-inning game, with first pitch set for 2:05pm CDT.

After the series, the Sounds will return to First Horizon Park and begin a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday, April 25th at 6:35pm.


The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

