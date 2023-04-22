APSU Track and Field finishes up at Indiana Invitational

Bloomington, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team finished its stay at the Indiana Invitational with 11 top 10 finishes, including nine on the meet’s second day of the event, Saturday, at the Robert C. Haugh Complex.
The trio of Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, and Na’Riyah Lee all qualified for the 100-meter finals where they each posted top-eight finishes. Isis Banks finished third in the event with a time of 12.06, while Kyra Wilder’s 12.16 time was best for fifth. Lastly, Lee finished seventh with a time of 12.58.
Nyla Blackmon finished fourth in the 400-meter dash and was followed by Sydney Hartoin in 15th. Lauren Lewis had her season’s second-best performance in the 800-meter with a third-place, 2:10.90 time, rounding out the APSU Govs’ finishes on the track.
In the APSU Govs’ lone event in the field, Sabrina Oostburg finished 17th in the discus with a hurl of 33.42 meters.
Day Two Results
Discus
- Sabrina Oostburg (33.42, 17th)
100 Meter Hurdles – Prelim
- Amaria Bankhead (14.6, 7th)
- Camaryn McClellan (15.06, 11th)
- Amani Sharif (15.58, 14th)
100 Meter – Prelim
- Kyra Wilder (12.20, 3rd)
- Isis Banks (12.18, 5th)
- Na’Riyah Lee (12.58, 8th)
100 Meter – Finals
- Isis Banks (12.06, 3rd)
- Kyra Wilder (12.16, 5th)
- Na’Riyah Lee (12.87, 7th)
400 Meter
- Nyla Blackmon (56.11, 4th)
- Sydney Hartoin (1:00.01, 15th)
800 Meter
- Lauren Lewis (2:13.34, 3rd)
Day One Results
200 Meter
- Kyra Wilder (7th, 25.18)
- Isis Banks (13th, 25.4)
400 Meter Hurdles
- Kennedi Johnson (12th, 1:06.93)
5000 Meter
- Ashley Doyle (19th, 18:08.21)
Hamer Throw
- Emma Tucker (14th, 30.26)
- Sabrina Oostburg (15th, 39.36)
Shot Put
- Emma Tucker (18th, 11.50)
- Sabrina Oostburg (19th, 11.36)
Pole Vault
- Karlijn Schouten (6th 4.14)
Long Jump
- Amani Sharif (11th, 5.24)