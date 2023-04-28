Clarksville Police Department is trying to Identify Arson Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an arson that occurred on April 24th, 2023 at approximately 2:20am at One Stop Auto Shop located at 1345 College Street.

Video cameras captured images of the suspect’s vehicle as it drove through adjacent parking lots and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Wimmer at 931.648.0656, ext. 5227.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.