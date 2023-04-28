Wade Bourne Nature Center announces Aquarium arrival

Montgomery County, TN – On Monday, April 24th, a 550-gallon aquarium, paid for by the Wade Bourne Nature Center (WBNC) Foundation, was delivered to the Nature Center and administrative building for the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department. The aquarium was brought by Exotic Aquatic and installed by Craneworks.

“It was pretty remarkable to watch them maneuver this enormous fish tank into the corner of the center. The WBNC Board, me, and my staff are excited about finishing the tank and making it ready for the public to enjoy. We will need help from the community to keep moving forward,” stated Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director Sally Burchett.

The public can assist in stocking the tank and future learning activities by buying tickets for the Stock the Tank Event on Thursday, May 11th, 2023.

Details can be found at https://bit.ly/3HlGFoB.

“Although the tank is in place, the aquarium is not expected to be fully ready until this summer. Balancing the pH levels of the water to prepare for the fish and introducing the species a few at a time is part of the process,” added Burchett.

The tank will be home to five species of native fish in the Cumberland River, including Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass, Catfish, Bluegill, and Crappy.

The WBNC Foundation, named in honor of Montgomery County outdoor sportswriter and conservationist Wade Bourne, works with Montgomery County Parks and Recreation to provide services at the WNBC that encourage learning and engagement opportunities for visitors of all ages to learn more about natural history and conservation.

For more information about Wade Bourne Nature Center, call 931.648.5732.