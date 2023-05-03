60.2 F
Clarksville Police Department seeks help Locating, Identifying Robbery Suspect

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the woman in this photo for a robbery that happened at Best Buy.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Robbery that occurred at Best Buy, 2805 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on April 27th, 2023.

At approximately 6:38pm, a white female wearing a gray sweatshirt, black leggings, a blue face mask, and a black/white “SMASH” ball cap entered the store and had an employee get a Dell computer from the cabinet.

This is a photo of the suspect's Gray Ford Explorer.
While they were headed to the checkout, the female informed the employee that she had a gun in her purse and he was not to call anyone and had him walk her out to her vehicle, a gray Ford Explorer that was parked along the front of the store with no license plate.


The female is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds with short brown hair. The Clarksville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this woman.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neagos at 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

