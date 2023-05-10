APSU Softball falls to Jacksonville State at ASUN Championship, 10-4

Deland, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team battled Jacksonville State run-for-run for five innings, Wednesday morning at Patricia Wilson Field, in the second day of the ASUN Conference Championship Tournament, but a big late-inning for the Gamecocks was too much to overcome in a 10-4 loss.

Austin Peay State University (27-23), the tournament’s #7 seed, jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first, with Megan Hodum leading off the game with a double into the gap in left-center field, and after a groundout moved her to third, scored on a deep sacrifice fly to center field by Lexi Osowski-Anderson.

Jacksonville State (31-20), the tournament’s #3 seed, answered back with a matching run of its own in the bottom of the inning, tying the game 1-1.

Austin Peay State University would retake the lead, 2-1, with a run in the top of the third, with Emily Harkleroad opening the inning with a single to center, and after a walk to Hodum and a sacrifice by Morgan Zuege, would score on a single to right by Osowski-Anderson.

Jacksonville State would take its first lead of the game, 4-2, in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs on two hits and aided by three walks.

The APSU Govs wouldn’t go away, as they rallied to tie the game with two runs in the top of the fifth.

Zuege would open the inning with an infield single to shortstop and was followed an out later by three straight singles by Kylie Campbell, Macee Roberts, and Gabi Apiag, with Apiag’s single driving in Zuege to make it 4-3.

The tying run would come in two batters later, when Mea Clark’s ground ball to third was misplayed for an error allowing Roberts to score from third.

It would be the sixth inning that would prove to be the Governors’ downfall, with the Gamecocks opening the inning with three straight singles, followed by two home runs to pull away for the 10-4 final.

Inside the Boxscore

Megan Hodum recorded her 100th hit as a Governor with her first-inning double.

Kylie Campbell recorded her 100th career hits with her fifth-inning single.

With her third-inning single, Lexi Osowski-Anderson became the third player in program history to record three seasons of 50-or-more hits.

Hodum and Campbell became the third and fourth players in program history to record at least 100 hits in their first two seasons.

With Hodum and Campbell joining Lexi Osowski-Anderson, Emily Harkleroad, and Kendyl Weinzapfel, it becomes the first time in program history where the APSU Govs have five current players on the same roster with at least 100 career hits each.

Macee Roberts extended her current consecutive-game hit streak to nine straight games.

Morgan Zuege’s two sacrifice bunts were the first two sacrifice game by an APSU Govs since Kelsey Gray versus Tennessee State on April 17th, 2021.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team now falls into the loser’s bracket of the ASUN Softball Championship Tournament, where they will face either Florida Gulf Coast or North Alabama on Thursday at 5:30pm in an elimination game.