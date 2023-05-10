Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Ashland Hills area Water Outage, Road Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 8:00pm for the Ashland Hills subdivision and surrounding vicinity for water valve replacement.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect residents in the Ashland Hills and Circle Drive subdivisions including the following streets and roads during the work.

Ashland Hills Subdivision Dogwood Lane Irene Drive Locust Road Sherwood Drive Gaylewood Drive West Coy Drive East Coy Drive Lacy Lane Canterbury Road Hillwood Court Briarcliff Road Winding Way Road



Circle Drive Subdivision Circle Drive Garden Terrace Via Drive Watts Court

Old Ashland City Road (Circle Drive to Ashland City Road)

Lacy Lane will be closed from Old Ashland City Road to Winding Way Road and Old Ashland City Road will be closed from Circle Drive to Rosewood Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Winding Way Road and Circle Drive. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the roads reopened by approximately 5:00am on Friday, May 12th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am on Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com