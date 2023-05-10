Austin Peay State University Softball’s Lexi Osowski-Anderson, Kylie Campbell selected for All-ASUN Teams

Atlanta, GA – Graduate third baseman Lexi Osowski-Anderson and sophomore first baseman Kylie Campbell of the Austin Peay State University softball team were both named to 2023 All-ASUN Conference teams, announced Tuesday prior to the start of the ASUN Softball Championship.

Following her Preseason All-ASUN nod, Osowski-Anderson earned Second Team All-ASUN honors, while Campbell, an All-Ohio Valley Conference Second-Team selection a year ago, earned All-ASUN Third Team honors this season.

Osowski-Anderson, a native of San Diego, California, led the APSU Govs this season in batting average (.329), hits (47), home runs (8), RBIs (31), walks (18), and slugging percentage (.573), while finishing second in runs scored (28).

[470cneter]

Campbell, of Ninety Six, South Carolina, moved to first base this spring and responded by not committing an error this season, in 306 total chances, while offensively finished second on the team in batting average (.313), an ASUN Conference leading five triples, among her 46 total hits, while also finishing with 19 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Overall, Osowski-Anderson earned either first- or second-team all-conference honors every year she played at Austin Peay State University, with the exception of the 2020 COVID-shortened season when the OVC didn’t present awards that year.

For Campbell, it marks the second straight season where she earned regular-season all-conference honors, coming at two different positions (designated player in 2022).

The all-conference selections for Osowski-Anderson and Campbell this season mark the 49th and 50th all-time all-conference first- second or third-team selections in program history for the Governors.