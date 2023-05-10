Clarksville Police Department investigates Hit and Run Crash Involving Bicyclists

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Hit and Run of two bicyclists that were Eastbound on Rossview Road and were struck from behind near 702 Rossview Road on May 3rd, 2023 at approximately 10:29pm.

This is an ongoing investigation and CPD obtained a video showing the suspect vehicle driving East on Rossview Road just prior to the crash.

The vehicle may be either a GMC, Chevrolet, or Nissan full-size van, grey/silver in color with possible damage to the right front/side headlight damage and possibly a side view mirror missing.

Both victims were on one bicycle and were transported to the hospital that night, they were released the following day.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. CPD is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the vehicle or may have witnessed the van leaving the area.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please call 911.