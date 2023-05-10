Queen City Road Race to be held this Saturday, May 13th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Queen City Road Race presented by Publix Super Markets returns on Saturday, May 13th from 7:00am until 11:00am at Liberty Park.

The event will feature a 10K, 5K, and one-mile route. All three routes will begin and end at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park. The one-mile and 5K are held entirely in the park, while the 10K will take runners down Riverside Drive and into McGregor Park.

Awards will be given to the top three male and female runners in the 10K and 5K races. Online registration is still available at www.ClarksvilleParksRec.com and will remain open on Thursday, May 11th until 4:00pm. In-person registrations are welcomed at the Health & Fitness Expo and on the morning of the race.

Health & Fitness Expo

The second annual Health & Fitness Expo is back at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, Thursday, May 11th and Friday, May 12th, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm.

The Expo will feature vendors with the latest products and services in health, fitness, and nutrition.

The Health & Fitness Expo is free to the public and will be located where all registered runners pick up their race packets.

Traffic delays expected

The public should expect traffic delays, park closures, and a lane closure on Saturday, May 13th:

From 5:00am – 9:00am, one lane of Highway 48/13 and Riverside Drive closest to the river will be closed from Liberty Park to the pedestrian bridge at McGregor Park.

McGregor Park will be closed from 5:00am – 9:00am.

Liberty Park will be closed from 5:00am – 11:00am.

Parking

Parking will not be available in Liberty Park on race day. Participants and spectators will have access to the upper gravel/grass parking near Liberty Park Grill beginning at 6:00am.

Once full, a secondary parking option at CMCSS Central Services South, located at 1312 State Highway 48, will be available.

Clarksville Transit System shuttle will operate from CMCSS Central Services South to Liberty Park every 15 minutes.

Boats with trailers will be allowed to access the Liberty Park boat ramp parking area until 6:45am. Boats will be prohibited from exiting the parking area until after all races are complete at 11:00am. The McGregor Park boat ramp will be closed from 5:00am to 9:00am. Parking will not be available at McGregor Park.

Additional Queen City Road Race sponsors are CDE Lightband; Allstate-The Goines Agency; Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care; Fleet Feet Clarksville; Blue Cord Realty & Property Management; Jenkins & Wynne Ford, Honda, & Lincoln; Premier Medical Group; King’s Bluff Brewery; and We Bring the Party Events.

For information about the race, parking, course maps, and registration, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com and look for Queen City Road Race under the Events menu.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.