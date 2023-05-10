APSU’s annual Candlelight Ball raises over $140,000

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) 39th Annual Candlelight Ball was held at the Omni Nashville Hotel last weekend. The event drew more than Six-hundred guests and raised more than $140,000 that will be used to fund scholarships for APSU students.

The first Candlelight Ball was organized by Brig. Gen. (Retired) Wendell H. Gilbert in 1984. Over the years, underwriters and guests have aided in scholarships, and funding for renovations to the Pace Alumni Center at Emerald Hill. Resources have also been provided to the APSU Center for Teaching and Learning

The 2023 Candlelight Ball Committee consisted of Co-Chairs Betsy Baggett and Jordan McWhirter, and committee members; Lesleigh Averitt, Adrienne Beasley, Candice Coleman, Andrea Goble, Chandler Hamaker, Andrea Herrera, Ginna Holleman, Beth Mabry, Amelia Magette, Lillie Millan, Kathryn Minniehan, Nicole Rye, Casey Tenholder and the Honorable Kimberly Wiggins worked for months to bring together an elegant evening that will not be soon forgotten.

After a reception, everyone gathered in the dining room for the ceremony. The program began with welcome remarks from Emcee Dave Loos, Jr., followed by the Posting of Colors, remarks from Maj. Gen. (Retired) Walt Lord, APSU’s Military Advisor in Residence & Interim Director of the Institute for National Security & Military Studies. MG Lord concluded his remarks with a toast to BG W.H. Gilbert. Governors Men’s Basketball Head Coach Corey Gipson delivered the invocation.

As guests were finishing their dinner, APSU President, Dr. Michael Licari took the stage to announce this year’s award winners. The 2023 Spirit of Austin Peay Award was presented to Retired Master Sgt. Larry (’97) and Barbara Goolsby. The 2023 Wendell H. Gilbert Award was presented to Dr. Joe (’70) and Estella Greer.

Long-time partner, Fortera Credit Union became the inaugural Title Sponsor of the 2023 Candlelight Ball. Fortera President, Jennifer Ventimiglia was recognized for her/and her organization’s continued support. David (’94) & Tracie Hogan were this year’s Premier Sponsor. They provided the wine for the evening and donated an exclusive wine tasting as part of one of the packages for the Candlelight Ball live auction. Several presenting sponsors and table sponsors were also acknowledged for their contributions to this year’s Candlelight Ball.

Auctioneer Phillip Traylor then led bidders in a live auction that included fourteen donated items valued at $3,000 to $7,000. All items exceeded their estimates, one actually brought $30,000, which created a lot of excitement in the room. In all, more than $140,000 was raised. All of which will go to scholarships.

As soon as the auction concluded, guests took to the dance floor and enjoyed live music provided by Burning Las Vegas. Next year’s Co-Chairs Jordan McWhirter and Kimberly Wiggins have already asked for supporters to save the date, Saturday, May 18th, 2024. The 40th Annual Candlelight Ball will once again be held at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Photo Gallery