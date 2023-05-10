Montgomery County Family Movie Nights begins this Saturday with Toy Story 4

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation is proud to present the 2023 season of Montgomery County Family Movie Nights, which runs from May through September.

The first of eight in the Family Movie Nights series kicks off this Saturday, May 13th, at 7:30pm with Toy Story 4 at Richellen Park.

“We are doing things differently this year by hosting Family Movie Nights at three different County park locations throughout the season: Downtown Commons, RichEllen Park, and Rotary Park. This makes it more convenient for people who live in other areas of our County and allows people to visit some of our fabulous parks they may not be familiar with,” said Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director Sally Burchett.

All movies are expected to begin at 7:30pm. People can watch their favorite family movies, enjoy a meal or snacks from a food truck, and have some outdoor fun! Montgomery County Family Movie Nights are sponsored by: Altra Federal Credit Union and The Barnes Group – Real Estate Sales, Consulting, and Investing.

Below is our Movie Schedule and Locations for 2023:

May 13th: Toy Story 4: RichEllen Park, Banquet Hall

May 20th: Frozen 2: Downtown Commons

June 10th: Moana: RichEllen Park, Banquet Hall

June 24th: Sing 2: Downtown Commons

July 8th: E.T.: Rotary Park

July 15th: How To Train Your Dragon 2: Downtown Commons

August 12th: Luca: Downtown Commons

September 23rd: Encanto: Downtown Commons