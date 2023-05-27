Wolf Down eatery opening at Downtown Commons, June 1st

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department has accepted a bid proposal from the owners of two local eateries who came together to offer a new food option in the vendor space at the Downtown Commons beginning June 1st, 2023.

Joshua Perry of Burgasm Urban Eats and Steven Wolf of Johnny and June’s Italian Ice formed Wolf Down, a new option for quick on-the-go meals and frozen treats.

Wolf Down will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:30am – 7:00pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30am – 9:00pm, and Sunday 10:30am – 3:00pm. Menu options will include hot and cold sandwiches, salads, and other grab-and-go food options as well as Italian ice, custard shakes, and mocktails. They will also obtain a license to serve beer during Downtown at Sundown concerts and other activities at the Downtown Commons.

Montgomery County opened the bid process in early April and closed the bids in mid-May. Due to constraints on design, high utility bills, and fire codes, the new vendor cannot utilize fryers and is limited in using heat-producing cooking methods.

“We’re excited about the food and dessert options Wolf Down brings to Downtown Commons during shows and through the week to people who work and visit downtown Clarksville. Due to the expensive retrofits needed for code compliance, the space can no longer be used as a full-service kitchen. It will return to its original design as an ice cream and sandwich place,” said Director of Montgomery Parks and Recreation Sally Burchett.

Wolf Down will be ready to serve people at the next Downtown at Sundown concert on June 2nd. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092987644161 to see the menu options.