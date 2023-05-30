Austin Peay State University Board of Trustes to consider undergraduate tuition increase during June 9th meeting

Clarksville, TN – In accordance with Tennessee Code Annotated Section 49-7-1603, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees is providing notice of a proposed increase in undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees. The proposed increase will be discussed as an action item on the board’s agenda on June 9th, 2023.

The proposed combined undergraduate tuition and mandatory fee increase of 3.0% is within the range approved by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) for the upcoming academic year. Revenue derived from the increase would be used to offset the effective economic inflation rate of 10.5% since the last tuition increase in June 2021 and for the University’s portion of the state’s salary increase.

Austin Peay State University has already taken steps to mitigate the proposed increase’s effect on undergraduate tuition. Currently, the University’s undergraduate tuition rate is the second-lowest among Tennessee’s public universities. Additionally, Austin Peay State University offered first-time, full-time freshmen the opportunity to avoid this increase by making early enrollment commitments before May 1st.

The APSU Board of Trustees considers various factors when determining the necessity for a tuition increase: THEC’s binding tuition and mandatory fee increase ranges; the level of state support; the total cost of attendance; efforts to mitigate the financial impact on students; the Higher Education Price Index; student demand; campus enrollment goals; market factors; and costs associated with campus operations, programs of study or individual courses.

The public may submit written comments on the proposed increase via the Tuition Transparency and Accountability website at www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/tuition-transparency, or by mail to the Secretary to the Board, P.O. Box 4576, Clarksville, TN 37044. All comments must be received by Tuesday, June 6th, 2023.