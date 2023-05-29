Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Durrett Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 10:35pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) at Durrett Drive.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and the northbound lanes are currently shut down. The motorcyclist has been transported to Tennova Healthcare by EMS and their status is unknown at this time.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are en route to process the scene.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.