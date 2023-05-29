64.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard...
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Durrett Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 10:35pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) at Durrett Drive.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and the northbound lanes are currently shut down. The motorcyclist has been transported to Tennova Healthcare by EMS and their status is unknown at this time.


Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are en route to process the scene.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Board of Trustes to consider undergraduate tuition increase during June 9th meeting
Next articleWest Creek High School holds 2023 Graduation Ceremony at Dunn Center
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online