Clarksville Police Department has Four Officers Graduate Police Academy

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) announces that on June 8th, 2023, Nathaniel Benson, Cardavius Davis, Joshua Nelson, and Seth Mohr graduated from the nine-week Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State Community College.

The recently graduated officers will complete their post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTO’s) on July 1st, 2023.

The FTO program consists of three (3) phases, for a total of fourteen (14) weeks.

After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.