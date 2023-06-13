Find Your Forever Companion at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control: Adopt for Life

Montgomery County, TN – Pet adoption rates at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) as well as other shelters, increase when kids are out of school for the summer.

As exciting as it can be to bring a cuddly new friend into the family, please consider the lifelong commitment it takes to care for a pet. Caring for an animal extends beyond providing food, water, and a home.

It takes research and careful planning to find the right companion for your household and fulfill its needs throughout the pet’s life.

Adopting is a commitment. It means pets should not be surrendered for minor reasons. Situations can arise beyond people’s control, leaving them with no choice but to find another home for their pet(s). Pet owners who may need to surrender their pet(s) should try to exhaust all other options in rehoming, finding a rescue, or finding a temporary home before turning their pet into a shelter.

“The last few weeks have been an added challenge for us at the shelter. On average, we have six surrenders daily and are completely booked for the summer. It saddens us because these animals love their owners, who are often the only family they have ever known. They think they are coming back for them but they don’t,” said MCACC Adoption Coordinator Samantha Crosby.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control had 700 pet surrenders in 2022 and has received 311 pet surrenders to date this year. Reasons for pet surrenders include deployments, housing restrictions, animal behavior, financial responsibilities, no longer wanting the responsibility, and abrupt life changes.

Shelter environments are challenging transitions for pets. The separation from the human(s) they know, the noise, strange smells, and unfamiliar dogs and cats take a toll on an animal’s psyche and behavior. Pets are often confused, trying to follow their human out the door. Pet surrenders also add stress to shelter officers and staff. Finding the time, resources, and energy to care for all animals can seem impossible.

“Frankly, we have been overwhelmed with surrenders. It is hard on the animals and hard on the staff. We want people to understand that adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment,” stated MCACC Director Dave Kaske.

To reduce pet owner surrenders in Montgomery County, MCACC wants to educate the community about pet ownership responsibility and offer resources to help people keep their pets.

Info on MCACC can be viewed at mcgtn.org/animal-control.

