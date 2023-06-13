APSU Baseball adds Two Players for 2024 Season

Clarksville, TN – Fresh off the completion of their first season at Austin Peay State University (APSU), head baseball coach Rolland Fanning and his coaching staff’s vision for Year 2 has significant promise.

Early signees Brody Szako, an infielder at Fort Scott Community College, and Luke Rolland, a right-handed pitcher at Connors State College, earned NJCAA All-America Honors Monday.

Szako, a Magnolia, Texas native, picked up Third Team NJCAA Division I All-America recognition. He finished his sophomore season batting .424 with 79 RBI and a .892 slugging percentage thanks to 10 doubles and 27 home runs. Szako finished second in the NJCAA Division I home-run race and was 30th nationally in batting average. This season, he was a First Team All-Region 6 honoree and earned First Team Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference East Division honors for a second consecutive season.

Rolland, a Pangburn, Arkansas product, comes to Austin Peay after two seasons at Connors State College. He was an honorable mention NJCAA Division I All-American this season after posting an 11-2 record and 2.49 ERA. Rolland struck out 124 batters in 76.0 innings pitched for an impressive 14.69 strikeouts per nine innings. He was only one of 14 NJCAA pitchers with 11 or more victories and ranked fourth in strikeouts. Rolland was an All-Region 2 honoree and captured the Region 2 Gold Glove Award in his position.

Szako and Rolland are two of seven signees from the Govs’ fall recruiting class which will be announced throughout the upcoming week.

APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class