Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 18th – June 22nd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Rain, rain, and more rain is in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this week.

Expect showers and thunderstorms, primarily before 4:00am tonight, followed by showers likely and a possible thunderstorm after 4:00am. Some storms may bring heavy rainfall. The low temperature will be around 68 degrees. A southeast wind of around 10 mph is anticipated. There is a 90% chance of precipitation, with rainfall amounts ranging from three-quarters to one inch.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday, Juneteenth, before 1:00pm, transitioning to showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1:00pm and 5:00pm, and then continuing as showers and thunderstorms likely after 5:00pm. The high temperature will be near 81 degrees. The wind will shift from south-southwest to west-northwest in the afternoon at around 10 mph. There is an 80% chance of precipitation, with rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, potentially higher in thunderstorms.

There is a likelihood of showers and possibly a thunderstorm Monday night before 7:00pm, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7:00pm. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 66 degrees. The wind will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

A chance of showers is expected before 10:00am on Tuesday, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10:00am and 1:00pm, and showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1:00pm. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. The wind will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. There is a 70% chance of precipitation.

The sky Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 66 degrees. The wind will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

On Wednesday, there is a slight chance of showers, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 am. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. The northeast wind will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a low of around 65 degrees Wednesday night. The east-northeast wind will be 10 to 15 mph.

There is a slight chance of showers Thursday, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. The wind will be from the northeast at around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

For Thursday night, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.