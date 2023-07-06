Nashville Sounds lose to Columbus Clippers, 6-2

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (46-37, 6-3) couldn’t recover from the Clippers’ four-run third inning as they fell 6-2 to Columbus (39-44, 6-3) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. The evening featured defensive highs and lows as Nashville cut down two runs at home but allowed another to score on a miscue.

It was an unsteady Triple-A debut for Sounds starter Justin Jarvis (L, 0-1). He found himself in a tough spot in the second inning but managed to escape with just one run allowed when Josh VanMeter caught George Valera stealing at home. He was not as lucky in the third as Columbus hung up a four-spot. A Jhonkensy Noel bases-loaded single slipped by Keston Hiura in left and scored three of those runs.

More trouble seemed to be on the way in the fourth when Jarvis loaded the bases with one out, but Pedro Fernandez came on and induced an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play. The Sounds were in dire need of innings, and Fernandez obliged. The right-hander tossed 3.1 frames and allowed just one run, keeping the deficit manageable.

The Sounds were silenced by Columbus starter Daniel Norris (W, 3-4) through five innings. They finally plated a pair in the sixth when Brian Navarreto lofted a triple down the right field line that rattled around in the Columbus bullpen, scoring Hiura. He then trotted home on Abraham Toro’s sacrifice fly to bring Nashville within three runs.

Toro reached three times (2B, 2 BB) and drove in a run, the only Nashville player to reach more than once. Navarreto entered for Alex Jackson in the third and smashed an RBI triple. Jarvis issued six walks, a season-high for the team.

The Sounds look to get back in the win column in game four tomorrow night. Milwaukee’s No. 7 prospect Robert Gasser (5-1, 3.94) gets the nod for the Nashville Sounds, while the Columbus Clippers’ starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CDT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Rehabbing Milwaukee southpaw Justin Wilson appeared for Nashville in the eighth inning, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches and striking out one. He is recovering from a June 2022 Tommy John surgery.

Brian Navarreto is one of three Sounds with two triples this season, joining Eddy Alvarez and Blake Perkins. He is one of eight backstops in the IL with two or more three-baggers.

Southpaw Clayton Andrews, who is fresh off his Major League debut, tossed the ninth inning of tonight’s contest. He allowed a hit, walked one and struck out three. In his last 12 games with Nashville, Andrews is 2-0 with a 0.49 ERA (18.1 IP/1 ER) and 23 strikeouts.

Nashville C Alex Jackson and RHP Abner Uribe and Columbus’ OF George Valera were all ejected by home plate umpire Tanner Moore in the top of the third inning. A confrontation between Jackson and Valera led to the benches clearing.

