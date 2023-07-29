Austin Peay State University’s summer commencement ceremony to be held on August 4th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host a commencement ceremony on Friday, August 4th, 2023 at the Dunn Center to honor its Summer 2023 graduates. The ceremony begins at 10:00am.

This semester’s graduating class includes 611 students, and approximately 300 have signed up to participate in the ceremony. Undergraduate and graduate students from all five academic colleges will be recognized, along with the new University College’s inaugural graduating class.

Tickets for the ceremony are available through Eventbrite and can be accessed through the commencement section of Austin Peay State University’s website. Graduates may reserve up to eight tickets for guests, and the remaining tickets will be available for the public starting Monday, July 31st.

If a guest requires ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating, or for general ticketing questions, graduates may contact the APSU Office of the Registrar at graduation@apsu.edu or 931.221.7150.

Those unable to attend can visit the commencement section of Austin Peay’s website for a link to live footage of the graduation.

Any updates about the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates, posted on Austin Peay State University’s social media accounts and added to the University’s website at www.apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.php.