Cunningham’s Central Civitan Club hosts Spectacular 115th Annual Lone Oak Picnic

Cunningham, TN – The Central Civitan Club celebrated the 115th annual Lone Oak Picnic today, Saturday, July 29th, 2023, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Families and friends who attended were treated to a delightful experience, enjoying live music by the Backlot Pickers and savoring some of the finest BBQ in the region.

The delectable menu featured mouthwatering BBQ sandwiches, flavorful chicken, an assortment of ice cream flavors, crispy chips, juicy hot dogs, and a selection of refreshing beverages.

Kids had a blast with the inflatable attractions and engaged in creative rock painting activities. Additionally, prominent officeholders and aspiring candidates took the opportunity to address the community during the event.

For more updates on this exciting gathering, make sure to stay connected with Clarksville Online.

Photo Gallery