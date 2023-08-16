Highest Number of VA PACT Act Related Payments in the Nation Recorded in Montgomery County Zip Code

Montgomery County, TN – Last week, VA announced that the 37042 zip code leads the nation in Veteran PACT Act-related compensation benefits since the PACT Act became law in August 2022. Montgomery County has 33,670 veterans in the community, according to VA.gov, ranking 109th for total population and 19th for veteran percentage.

Since the PACT Act was enacted, the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, in partnership with Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO), has hosted two VetFest events to inform and sign up eligible Veterans for benefits.

The latest was last week at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center where more than 700 Veterans were served. The first event took place in April 2023 at the William O. Beach Civic Hall when approximately 400 Veterans were in attendance.

Montgomery County Director of Continuous Improvement Andrew Kester who formerly served as VSO Director stated, “Due to our success in reaching our Veterans, the VHA and VBA directors want to use the Clarksville, Montgomery County model to help other communities grow their numbers.”

“This is a testimony to the support we’ve received from our community leaders and the collaborative efforts of veteran organizations like the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition, Austin Peay State University’s Newton Military Family Center, and Operation Stand Down,” said Kester.

“The importance of what Andrew Kester and the VSO team do for our community cannot be overstated. We are so grateful to have a team who wants the best for our military veterans and their families,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

Kester added, “VSO has grown from one part-time volunteer in 1944 to a 10-member team. Veterans contribute to our workforce, diversity, and economic vitality. In 2022 alone, more than $560 million dollars was brought into Montgomery County through veteran’s benefits.”

For additional information and resources on the PACT Act, visit www.va.gov/pact. Information on the Montgomery County VSO can be found at mcgtn.org.