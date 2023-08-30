79.6 F
APSU Athletics to Broadcast over 70 games on ESPN+ in 2023-24

70 Austin Peay State University games to be broadcasted on ESPN+. (APSU Sports Information)

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics will broadcast over 70 games on ESPN+ across its seven televised sports during the 2023-24 academic year.

All Austin Peay State University football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball games will be streamed live on ESPN+, while Governors baseball, softball, volleyball, and soccer Atlantic Sun Conference events will be broadcast live on the platform as well.

In addition, select road events, including all ASUN men’s and women’s basketball games are scheduled to be available on ESPN+.

Additional games throughout 2023-24 may be added as well. Visit each team’s respective schedule page for current and upcoming broadcast information, or check APSU’s listings on ESPN+. 

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ through the ESPN App for $9.99 per month, or save 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year.

