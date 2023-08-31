Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce September 2023 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) will meet on Wednesday, September 6th at 12 noon, at 25 Jefferson Street, Terrace Level, guest speaker from TN Achieves. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, September 21st from 5:00pm-7:00pm, hosted by Screaming Eagle Express Car Wash, 1105 Folley Beach Road. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Join us for the third annual “Growing Together” Public Education Power Breakfast on October 3rd, at 7:00pm Central Services South, 1312 Highway 48, focused on Understanding the Strategic Goals of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. Breakfast begins at 7:00am and the Program will begin at 7:30am. Registration is required; cost is $25.00 for Members and $35.00 for Non-Members. Register online at clarksvillechamber.com/events or contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Essentials are partnering to offer a Leadership Coaching Training Series. Certified Frontline Leadership half day sessions will be held Friday, November 3rd, from 8:00am – 12:00pm and Friday, November 17th, 8:00am – 12:00pm, at the American Job Center, 523 Madison Street, Suite A, Dickson Room. Registration is required; cost is $200.00.

To register and for more information please visit, https://workforceessentials.com/event/certified-frontline-leadership-coaching-training-november-3rd-august-23rd/.