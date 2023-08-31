APSU Men’s Golf hits the road for Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team kicks off head coach Robbie Wilon’s tenth year at the helm when it opens the 2023-24 season at Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout, Thursday and Friday, at the par-70, 6,869-yard The University Club at Arlington in Richmond, Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University is joined by ASUN Conference foes Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky at the first 54-hole Division I men’s golf tournament of the season. Alabama State, Belmont, Butler, CU-Harrodsburg, Chicago State, IUPUI, Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne, Robert Morris, and Tennessee State round out the 13-team, 91-player field.

Reece Britt leads the Governors off the first tee after posting a 72.39 stoke average – fifth-best in program history since digital record keeping began – last season. Britt played in all 31 rounds for the Governors last season with 29 of his scores counting toward the team score. Britt also carded a team-best 17 rounds at even or under par while being tied for the team lead with four rounds in the 60s.

Next off the tee for Austin Peay State University is fifth-year senior Jakob Falk Schollert, whose 72.61 stroke average last season was the ninth-best mark in APSU history since digital recording keeping began. Falk Schollert also played in all 31 rounds for the Govs last season and carded a team-leading 30 rounds that counted toward the team score. Flak Schollert finished the 2022-23 season tied for the team lead with four rounds in the 60s and ranked second on the team with 15 rounds at even or under par.

Making his collegiate debut, freshman Seth Smith is third in line for Austin Peay State University. Smith prepped at Taylor County High School, where he was the runner-up for the 2022 Kentucky Mr. Golf Award. During his senior season, Smith helped lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place finish at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Golf Championship while shooting a three-under 141 and finishing as the individual state runner-up.

Fresh off his first season with the Governors, Daniel Love is fourth off the tee box. Love shot a 74.41 stroke average last season with 13 of the 19 rounds he played while in the lineup counting toward the team score. Love ranked fifth on the team with seven rounds at even or under par and was tied for fourth on the team with two rounds in the 60s.

Rounding out the lineup and making his APSU debut is Dawson Long, a graduate transfer from Division III Hanover Colege. Long was the 2023 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Individual Medalist, winning the conference championship by five strokes after shooting a four-over 217 at Belterra Golf Club. Long also set the Hanover single-season record with a 73.4 stroke average during the 2022 campaign.

Logan Spurrier and Morgan Robinson will also make their season debuts while competing as individuals. Spurrier played to a 73.16 stroke average – third-best on the team – with 14 of the 16 rounds he played while in the lineup counting toward the team score last season. Robinson, who is back for his graduate season, played in a pair of tournaments for Austin Peay last season and posted a 76.86 stroke average.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Belmont, Eastern Kentucky, and Purdue Fort Wayne for the first two rounds of the Colonel Shootout, which begins with a 9:30am CT, shotgun start, Thursday. Spikemark, the NCAA’s new living score partner for collegiate golf, will have live scoring and updates for the event.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.