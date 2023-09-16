Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses in Four Sets to Southeast Missouri

Kansas City, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a four-set match (13-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-25) to Southeast Missouri for its final contest of the Kansas City Klassic and nonconference play, Saturday, at the Swinney Center.

Despite leading early in the first set, Austin Peay (7-6) dropped the first set to Southeast Missouri (8-3) after the Redhawks went on a series of 3-1 runs.

The Govs took back control early, allowing only Southeast Missouri to lead by two early in the second set. APSU used the Redhawks’ nine attack errors in the frame to its advantage. A kill by Jamie Seward gave APSU a 10-5 lead and forced a Redhawk timeout. Seward had four kills during the second frame, while Karli Graham had a hitting percentage of .750.

The two teams went back and forth during the beginning of the third set, and APSU could hold on until the Redhawks went on a 6-0 run to make the score 22-16. The fourth was like the third set, as Austin Peay State University was able to keep up with SEMO until they went on a 7-1 run to make the score 19-10.

Sarah Carnathan led the team with 13 kills, beating her career high from the previous game. Carnathan also ended the match with a .323 hitting percentage. Karli Graham had seven kills with one error.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play as they travel to play North Alabama on September 22nd, in Florence, Alabama.