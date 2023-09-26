Montgomery County Archives to celebrate American Archives Month in October

Montgomery County, TN – The 2023 Archives Month theme is “Everyone has a story. The world is an archive.” In recognition of American Archives Month, the Montgomery County Archives Department, located at 350 Pageant Lane in Veterans Plaza, welcomes the public to enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour to see how the stories of Montgomery County are preserved.

Tours will occur on October 12th, 21st, and 30th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. On October 21dy at 9:30am, a special dedication of the Eleanor S. Williams Reading Room will take place to honor her memory and her 30-year service as County Historian.

Anyone who tours the Archives can also view the newest exhibit called Haunting or Hoax: The Bell Witch, about the history and American legend, centered on the 19th-Century Bell Family in Adams, Tennessee.

“The work at the Archives is just as important to the past as it is to the future of Montgomery County. I am thankful we have found such a fitting way to honor the work of Eleanor Williams and her devotion to Montgomery County history,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

“We are always enthusiastic about giving tours and look forward to sharing our work with the community. We believe everyone has a story and are grateful to be the keepers of so many interesting and wondrous stories,” said Archives Director Sarah Fry.

Created by the County Board of Commissioners in January 1995, the Archives Department serves as the official repository for county records and operates under Tennessee State law and under the direction of the Montgomery County Public Records Commission.

The Archives entrance is on the Crossland Avenue side of Veterans Plaza in Clarksville at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-D. Archives hours are 8:00am – 4:30pm, Monday through Friday. You can reach Archives by email at mcarchives@mcgtn.net or by calling 931.553.5159.