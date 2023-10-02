Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 2nd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 2nd, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Riot is a young male Terrier puppy mix. He is fully vetted, up to date on vaccinations and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Saucey & Noodles are a young pair of Domestic Shorthair kittens. They are fully vetted and litter-trained. They will be spayed before heading to their forever family.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Crunch Bar is a sweet, young male Domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter-trained. He does well with other cats, dogs, and children. He does love to run around and play and then settles down for snuggles.

He is the perfect balance of energy and chill. His coat is so unusual, with his undercoat white and regular fur black. He is loveable spunky and would be a wonderful addition to your family.

Crunch Bar can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information, please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Pinky is a female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is curious, playful, fully vetted, dewormed, on flea and tick protection, and litter trained and spayed. She is a petite girl and will probably remain on the smaller size. Pinky is very calm, sweet and gets along with other cats and kittens.

For more information, contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a super sweet young female Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and does well with other dogs. She has a lot of energy and would love an active family to keep her engaged and busy.

A tired pup is a happy pup! A yard to run around in and lots of toys would be ideal. She is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving, and even Barn hunts!! This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Hider is a young male (possibly Lab) mixed breed. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered, and working on his house manners. He does great with other dogs, cats, and children. This cuddle bug has so much love to give and deserves his own forever family.

Hider can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Gizmo is a 6-year-old male Shih Tzu mix. He will be available for adoption after his neuter appointment on October 6th. Gizmo is fully vetted, crate-trained, microchipped, and good with other dogs. He will require consistent grooming to keep his coat healthy and free of mats. He is a little skittish at first, but with slow introductions, he warms up very quickly.

You can find Gizmo and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Maverick is a very sweet 5-month-old Jack Russell/Heeler mix. He will be about 40 pounds when fully grown and is currently on age-appropriate shots. He is a rather submissive, easygoing lover, and is crate and house-trained. This guy is a sweetheart and looking for his forever family. Set up a meet and greet!

If you are looking for that special new family member and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Monita is a one-year-old female Domestic shorthair with amazing green eyes. This little gal is vetted, litter-trained, and loves her people. She loves them so much that she can be found sleeping on top of her people or even under the covers, sitting in a cat tree, playing with toys, weaving around your ankles, and contently sitting on your lap or on the deck watching the outside world.

She isn’t a fan of loud noises or sudden movements so a home with older children will be best. She loves to come to you on her own terms and isn’t a fan of being scooped up. She takes a minute to decompress in a new environment, but once she’s calm and feels secure, she is your velcro girl.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Beau is a young male Beagle/Boston Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, house-trained, neutered, and does well around other dogs. He does need a home with no children. Beau came to rescue from not the best situation, and he has been decompressing and relearning that people are good.

He has been making small strides in learning to love again and accept human kindness. He will need a wonderful, patient home where his new family will continue with his training on a daily basis. With love, time, and patience, his family will see Beau’s sweet and lovable side. This sweet boy has so much to offer and will be a wonderful addition to your family!



If you would like to be part of Beau’s journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Lilo is a sweet one-year-old Border Collie mix. She was found abandoned with her 2 puppies and quickly gotten into rescue, where they are just thriving! She is fully vetted, spayed, on HW and flea/tick prevention, and microchipped. She is a little shy at first but warms up with slow introductions.

She has done well with other dogs and weighs about 40 pounds. She would love continued training that will keep her challenged and engaged. She would do well at agility, dock diving, and barn hunts. This breed loves to have a “job.” Her adoption fees come with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Lilo you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/lilo or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Woody is a 17-week-old hound, possibly a Mountain Cur mix! He is house-trained and, fully vetted, and the rescue will reimburse up to $50.00 towards his neuter. He is super sweet and loving and will make a great jogging or hiking buddy! Lots of toys and a big yard would be wonderful for this sweetheart.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion and want more information on Woody and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com