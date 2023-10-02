1st Annual “Buckin’ For Boobies” Event Gallops into Clarksville on October 7th

Clarksville, TN – Saddle up for an electrifying evening as Walker Farm & Ranch presents their inaugural “Buckin’ For Boobies” event, taking place on October 7th, 2023, starting at 7:00 pm.

Walker Farm is thrilled to bring this event to the community, a vision they’ve nurtured for some time, and it’s now becoming a thrilling reality.

The event promises a showdown between some of America’s finest bull riders and the world’s most ferocious bulls, guaranteeing an adrenaline-packed spectacle that will keep you on the edge of your seat. If bullriding doesn’t provide enough excitement, prepare for the Ultimate Bull Fighters event. This marks the 3rd time Walker Farm has hosted the UBF in Clarksville, and it’s been a hit with the crowd every time. During the UBF showcase, you’ll witness three of the world’s top freestyle bullfighters take on the meanest Mexican fighting bulls on the planet.

Laramie Craigen, hailing from Stephenville, Texas, will be one of the star attractions in the bull riding event. Laramie emerged victorious at our June event, “Bulls, Booms, & Burgers.” After the thrilling action, stick around for the after-party, featuring live music and a variety of food and boutique vendors.

What makes this event even more remarkable is that 50% of the proceeds will go to charity, supporting those fighting breast cancer and their families. Daniel Walker of Walker Farm & Ranch expressed, “As excited as I am to bring a new event to my hometown, I’m even more excited at the thought we could potentially change someone’s life for the better.”

Secure your tickets for this unforgettable evening by following this link.

For more information and updates, find us on Facebook at the “Buckin’ For Boobies” and the Walker Farm & Ranch pages.

Don’t miss the first annual “Buckin’ For Boobies” event on October 7th at Walker Farm & Ranch at 1680 Parchman Road, Clarksville, Tennessee.