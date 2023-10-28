20 APSU Football downs North Alabama 49-38 for Homecoming Win

Clarksville, TN – Quarterback Mike DiLiello tied a program record with six touchdown throws – each to a different receiver – as the No. 20 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team broke out to an early lead and held on for a 49-38 United Athletic Conference victory against North Alabama, Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay (6-2, 3-0 UAC) won its sixth straight game and third straight at home. With its 49-point outing, the Governors also set a program record by scoring 40-plus points in four consecutive games.

The Governors rolled out of the gates offensively, scoring on each of its first six drives. DiLiello started his night with an 87-yard touchdown throw to Trey Goodman on the opening drive.

On its second drive, Austin Peay State University added to their lead with a Maddux Trujillo 37-yard field goal. DiLiello closed the first quarter with a four-yard touchdown to tight end Jordan Goco, and APSU led 17-6 after the first.

North Alabama’s touchdown just before the end of the first quarter – a Noah Walters to Kenny Rawls 40-yard strike — began a furious end to the first half. The Govs and Lions traded scoring punches, scoring on six of their combined 11 drives for a 34-point quarter, which the Govs won 22-12 to extend their lead to 38-18 at halftime.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead to 28 points early in the second half. DiLiello completed a seven-play, 68-yard drive when he found Jevon Jackson for an 11-yard touchdown completion to put the Govs ahead 46-18 with 10:27 left in the third quarter. However, that would be APSU’s final touchdown of the game.

North Alabama (3-6, 1-4 UAC) charged back with touchdowns on its next three drives. Walters fired three touchdown throws in a span of 11:21 between the third and fourth quarters. He hit Kenebrew for a 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter, then found Warden twice in the fourth quarter as the Govs lead dropped to seven points, 46-39, with 7:37 remaining.

But DILiello got the ball one final time and ensured that the lead would hold up as he ran 6:21 off the clock on a 12-play, 45-yard drive. The drive nearly stalled just outside field goal range with DiLiello and the Govs facing a 4th-and-4 on the UNA 38-yard line. But a North Alabama encroachment penalty converted the first down, and APSU moved the ball to the UNA 27-yard line, where Trujillo secured the victory with a 45-yard field goal.

In tying the program record with six touchdown passes, DiLiello completed 20-of-25 passes for 353 yards. It was his fourth 300-yard passing performance this season, and he finished the night with 2,279 yards this season, becoming the first APSU quarterback with multiple 2,000-passing-yard seasons.

Trey Goodman caught five passes for 129 yards and one of the six touchdowns. Tre Shackelford, Jevon Jackson, Brenen Hawkins, Khatib Lyles, and Jordan Goco also had touchdown receptions. Jackson caught his first touchdown of the season, while Lyles and Goco caught their second touchdowns of 2023.

In addition to his touchdown reception, Jackson led the Govs’ ground game with 30 carries for 160 yards. It was the first 30-carry day by a Governors back since the 2013 season and Jackson’s fourth 100-yard rushing performance this season.

Sam Howard and Xavier Smith led the APSU defense with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. Howard also had two tackles for loss to lead the Govs’ six tackle-for-loss outing.

Walters led North Alabama with a 29-for-52, 351-yard performance with five touchdown throws. That despite not having a receiver finish with 100 yards receiving – Warfield’s 88-yard day leading the Lions.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team closes out the road portion of its 2023 regular season slate with a Saturday UAC 4:00pm affair against long-time foe Eastern Kentucky. The Governors and Colonels have split the last six meetings in the series, with Austin Peay State University winning 31-20 last season in Clarksville.

Scoring Summary

GOVS 7, UNA 0 – Austin Peay State University’s first possession began inauspiciously with a holding penalty pushing the drive’s start inside the 10-yard line, after a quick four-yard sweep run by Kam Thomas. DiLiello then uncorked a bomb down the Governors’ sideline, connecting with Trey Goodman at midfield, and the Govs’ receiver ran away from his defender for an 87-yard touchdown catch-and-carry to put the APSU Govs out front to start the game.

GOVS 10, UNA 0 – The APSU defense responded by forcing a three-and-out on the next possession. After a 15-yard return on a 52-yard punt, Austin Peay State University started on its 35-yard line. DiLiello converted first downs with passes of 10, 17, and 10 yards to Kam Thomas, Tre Shackelford, and Thomas to get the ball into UNA territory. The Govs offense saw the drive stall just outside the red zone and Maddux Trujillo converted a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead.

GOVS 17, UNA 0 – Austin Peay State University’s defense got another big stop on the next UNA drive, stuffing a 4th-and-1 run to force a turnover on downs at the UNA 34-yard line. North Alabama’s sideline surrendered an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the second play of the drive, moving the ball inside the red zone. After the penalty, DiLiello connected on all three of his passes, including a two-yard completion to Jordan Goco, who won the jump ball battle for the touchdown.

GOVS 17, UNA 6 – North Alabama’s offense struck back quickly on its ensuing drive. Noah Walters completed consecutive passes of 35 and 40 yards to score the touchdown in just 30 seconds. He found Rawls uncovered down the middle of the field for the 40-yarder to get on the scoreboard. A potential two-point conversion was denied.

GOVS 24, UNA 6 – The scoring kept coming, with Austin Peay State University scoring on its ensuing drive that spanned the quarter break. In the first quarter, Austin Peay State University took advantage of a holding penalty on a pass play to convert an early first down. Jevon Jackson’s six-yard run put the ball on the APSU 34-yard line at the break. Jevon Jackson’s one-yard run opened the second quarter. DiLiello then found Brenen Hawkins over the top of a crashing Lions defense, and the entire Govs wide receiver corps escorted him on the way to a 59-yard touchdown.

GOVS 32, UNA 6 – Another defensive three-and-out led to the Govs offense starting at its 20-yard line. Jackson broke off a 30-yard run on the third drive of the play, and an unnecessary roughness penalty put the ball at the UNA 23-yard line. A UNA pass interference penalty saw the ball spotted at the five-yard line. Three plays and an APSU penalty later, DiLiello’s fourth touchdown throw of the half found Khatib Lyles for a nine-yard completion and a 26-point lead.

GOVS 32, UNA 12 – Austin Peay State University’s ensuing kickoff bounced out of bounds, and UNA took advantage of the field position for its second scoring drive. Walters completed a 20-yard pass to Dakota Warfield to open the drive. An APSU personal foul turned a four-yard completion into a 19-yard play, and UNA moved into the APSU red zone. After a 12-yard pass, Walters kept the ball for an eight-yard touchdown run, but the PAT missed the mark, keeping APSU up 20 points.

GOVS 39, UNA 12 – APSU responded with a quick strike drive to push the lead back to 27 points. Jevon Jackson opened the drive with a six-yard run. DiLiello found Shackelford down the right sideline for a 69-yard touchdown completion.

GOVS 39, UNA 18 – Austin Peay State University was held off the scoreboard for the first time on its seventh drive of the day. After UNA stuffed a 4th-and-1 inside the 40-yard line, the Lions offense took over and went 39 yards in 11 plays. Dennis Moody’s 10-yard run on the second play of the drive was the longest play of the sequence. Walters completed the drive with a five-yard pass to J.J. Evans, getting UNA back within 21 points after another failed 2-point conversion.

GOVS 46, UNA 18 – After a slow start to the second half – neither team scored on its first possession – Austin Peay State University’s second-half drive began at its 32-yard line. Jevon Jackson starred throughout the drive with back-to-back runs of 15 and 27 yards to move the ball to the UNA 22-yard line. After DiLiello kept the drive alive with a nine-yard run on third down, the APSU Govs quarterback had plenty of time in the pocket before finding Jackson on his right side. Jackson caught the pass and leaped over a defender at the goal line to score the 11-yard touchdown.

GOVS 46, UNA 26 – Walters led UNA to another quick scoring drive, using four plays to cover 85 yards. He found David Florence for a 20-yard completion to get near midfield. Walters followed that with a 57-yard pass to Takairee Kenebrew for the touchdown to trim the deficit to 20 points.

GOVS 46, UNA 32 – North Alabama’s defense forced a three-and-out on the next Austin Peay State University drive, and the Lions’ offense started on its 44-yard line. Walters started the drive with a 12-yard completion to Dennis Moody and connected on two more passes to move the ball near midfield as the third quarter ended. After the break, Walters found Dakota Warfield for a 16-yard completion, moving the ball into the red zone. Four plays later, Walters and Kobe Warden connected for an 11-yard touchdown pass but the APSU Govs denied the two-point conversion.

GOVS 46, UNA 39 – Another UNA defensive three-and-out deep in Austin Peay State University territory led to a UNA drive starting on its 43-yard line. Walters opened the drive with a 22-yard completion to David Florence, and a later 10-yard completion to Kenebrew put the ball on the APSU 25-yard line. A pass interference penalty two plays later moved the ball to the APSU 10-yard line, and UNA converted a 4th-and-2 when Walters hit Warden for a touchdown.

GOVS 49, UNA 39 – After the Lions closed within seven points, DiLiello and the Governors took over with 7:32 remaining in the game. Austin Peay moved methodically throughout the 12-play drive, with Jackson’s nine-yard rush to start the drive the longest play of the sequence. The drive nearly stalled just outside field goal range as the APSU Govs faced a 4th-and-4 at the UNA 38-yard line. After a timeout, the UNA defense jumped the gun and touched an Austin Peay offensive lineman for a critical encroachment penalty that kept the drive alive. After three runs to drain more time off the clock, Trujillo stepped up for a 45-yard attempt that split the uprights to secure the win.