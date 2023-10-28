62.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 28, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Volleyball loses at Bellarmine
Sports

Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses at Bellarmine

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Split Opening Sets, Fall at Bellarmine. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Split Opening Sets, Fall at Bellarmine. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballLouisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a four-set (15-25, 25-21, 10-25, 17-25) decision to Bellarmine in Atlantic Sun Conference action Saturday at Knights Hall.

Jamie Seward matched her career-highs with nine kills on 25 swings in the loss, while Maggie paced the Govs and registered her sixth-straight match with double-digit assists with 16 assists. She also finished second on the team with eight digs, with Morgan Rutledge leading Austin Peay in the category with 12.

The Governors and Knights split the first 14 points of an opening frame which featured a pair of lead changes and four instances in which it was tied. Following the early stalemate, the Knights took a 12-10 lead and held a 15-12 advantage going into the media break. Following the stoppage, BU extended its lead to 23-13 prior to an APSU timeout and claimed the match’s first point after winning the first set, 25-15.

Seward paced APSU with three kills on no errors and seven swings in a wire-to-wire second-set victory in which APSU held the Knights to a .188 attack percentage. 

After typing the match at one point apiece, Bellarmine opened the penultimate frame on an 11-1 lead to force an APSU timeout and led 17-5 later in the set. Austin Peay was unable to cut into its deficit following its final timeout and dropped the third frame, 25-10.

After exchanging leads throughout the opening 16 points of the third set, Bellarmine went on to lead wire-to-wire and clinch the match following a 25-17 victory.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Now midway through a four-match road trip, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to the Volunteer State, where it faces Lipscomb in a Wednesday 6:00pm match at Allen Arena before turning its attention to a Thursday  5:00pm CTcontest at North Florida at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Previous article
#20 APSU Football downs North Alabama 49-38 for Homecoming Win
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online