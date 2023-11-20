Indulgent Harmony: Bourbon Pecan Sweet Potatoes

Submitted by Terri Wilson
Clarksville, TN – Unravel the delectable fusion of bourbon-kissed sweet potatoes adorned with a pecan symphony in this recipe. As the aroma of roasting pecans and caramelizing sweet potatoes fills your kitchen, you know a culinary delight is in the making.
Bourbon Pecan Sweet Potatoes are a luscious side dish that marries the warmth of bourbon with the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes, creating a flavor profile that dances on the palate.
Bourbon Pecan Sweet Potatoes
Casserole Ingredients
6 medium deet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1” chunks
2 tablespoons salted butter melted
3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
¼ bourbon (or whiskey)
¾ teaspoon salt
Topping Ingredients
8 tablespoons salted butter softened
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 cups chopped pecans
Instructions
Preheat the Oven 400 degrees
Bake sweet potatoes on a baking sheet for 30 minutes.
Place potatoes in a large mixing bowl, add butter, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, bourbon, 1 teaspoon salt, and mash all ingredients together till well blended.
Spread sweet potato mixture into a buttered 3-quart casserole dish.
In a separate bowl, mix all topping ingredients together. And spread evenly on top of sweet potatoes.
Bake for 25 -30 minutes. Serve warm.