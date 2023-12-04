50.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 4, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department plans week long lane closure on Dunlop...
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans week long lane closure on Dunlop Lane for natural gas main installation project

News Staff
By News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the southbound lane on Dunlop Lane from Kirkwood Road to Charles Bell Road for a weeklong natural gas main installation project.

The section of Dunlop Lane will be closed daily at 8:00am until 3:00pm to allow for the work. Motorists are asked to slow down and follow the directions of the flaggers when traveling through the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

Utility construction crews plan to complete the natural gas main installation project on Friday, December 8th, and reopen the lane to traffic by approximately 3:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department requests help locating Runaway Juvenile Parker Stinger
Next article
Joe Smith: Effective Leadership for Our Community’s Future
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Joe Smith: Effective Leadership for Our Community’s Future

50 Fun Christmas Facts

Veterans at the Courthouse

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online