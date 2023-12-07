Comedian Leanne Morgan brings “Just Getting Started” Tour to F&M Bank Arena, April 20th

Clarksville, TN – Leanne Morgan has taken the world by storm and her national headlining tour, “Just Getting Started!” Following the breakout ratings success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, I’m Every Woman, Morgan has sold out over 100 theater and arena shows across the United States – with often second, third, fourth and fifth shows added in major markets.

In an effort for more of her fans to have the chance to experience her hit show, Morgan is extending her theatre and arena tour into 2024 by adding shows in new markets across the United States, including a stop in Clarksville, Tennesse, on April 20th, 2024 at F&M Bank Arena.

“At the pace these new shows are being added, I’m going to run out of spray tanner by January!” Morgan said. “I named my second tour “Just Getting Started” because I’m a 58-year-old mother and grandmother that’s having the time of my life! This is a dream come true! I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life. I’ve had the honor to perform this new hour to 100 shows across this great country performing in front of both new and returning fans who feel like my best friends. All of this has truly blossomed into such a precious and supportive community! I’ll continue sharing more stories of my real life, my family and my experiences and I hope people will still come away from this new hour saying, ‘this is my life – is Leanne spying on me??’”

Much of the fanfare can be attributed to an act that resonates with men and women of all ages from all walks of life around the world. A respite for those exhausted by an entertainment landscape that often celebrates youth over substance, Morgan is a shining example that life is meaningful and vibrant at any age and with age comes wisdom and a wicked sense of humor.

In her first six months on the new tour, Morgan performed for packed crowds with over 100,000 tickets sold. She performed two sold out arena shows in her hometown of Knoxville, Tenn., where she sold 13,000 tickets at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. In Nashville, Morgan sold out the historic Ryman Auditorium twice, and sold out the legendary Grand Ole Opry House as well. In Atlanta, she sold out the historic Fox Theater twice with 10,000 tickets sold.

Her self-produced and financed special, ‘Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman,’ placed in the Top 10 on Netflix and is one of the highest rated specials on the platform this year. With this heat behind her, Variety named Leanne Morgan one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2023 and she was named to the Forbes 50 over 50 list.

Morgan has also been featured in and made appearances on the Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, PBS NewsHour, Sherri, The Washington Post, People Magazine, NPR Fresh Air, Christianity Today, AARP, Forbes Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and countless others.

A triple threat, Morgan has also added actress and author to her repertoire. She stars opposite Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the upcoming comedy feature film “You’re Cordially Invited,” which recently wrapped production and will be released in 2024. Her highly anticipated memoir “What in the World?” (Convergent) also hits shelves in September 2024.

Morgan is represented by Levity Talent and UTA.

Artist presale (code: LEANNE) begins December 6th, 2023, at 10:00am, local and venue presale (code: LM2024) begins on Thursday, December 7th, 2023, at 10:00am, local. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th, 2023 at 10:00am, local, via www.LeanneMorgan.com.

About Leanne Morgan

Leanne Morgan, a veteran of the comedy community, is having a huge moment with the release of her first Netflix special, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman, which premiered April 11th, 2023, to amazing reviews and viewership. Her special was in the Top 10 on Netflix and is one of the highest watched specials on the platform in 2023.

She is currently on her sold-out theater and arena stand-up tour called, Just Getting Started, and will next be seen on screen in the Amazon Prime feature, You're Cordially Invited, starring alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, and directed/written by Nick Stoller. Her first book, What in the World?, is set to be published by Random House/Convergent in September 2024.

Her recent press appearances include on the Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, PBS NewsHour, Sherri, The Washington Post, People Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal. When not on the road, Leanne cherishes spending time in Knoxville, Tenn., with her husband, three children, grandbaby and two beagles.

For more info on her tour go to: www.Leannemorgan.com

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans.

For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.