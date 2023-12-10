CEMC reports just over 400 remain without power in Montgomery County

Montgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) Crews are finding additional damage as they can access affected areas.

There are currently 481 residences without power in Montgomery County.

Outages currently stand at 3,000, with work continuing in Indian Mound, Woodlawn, and Gallatin.

CEMC crews will work throughout the night to restore the remaining outages.

Power has been restored to the Ashland City area.

