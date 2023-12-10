Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball loses at home to Murray State, 93-85

Clarksville, TN – Abby Cater led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team with 27 points. However, the Governors dropped a 93-85 decision to Murray State on Saturday on the Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Despite a season-best 52.4 field-goal percentage, the Governors could not overcome a Murray State team that made 28-of-35 free throws and nine three-pointers. Cater’s 27 points are the first time a Gov has scored over 25 since Yamia Johnson’s 25-point performance against Cumberland on November 7th, 2022, and the highest by a Gov since Johnson’s 29 points at Furman in March. 19th, 2022, in the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

Murray State got on the board first with a layup and free throw by Katelyn Young. Back-to-back layups by Cur’Tiera Haywood and Shamarre Hale tied the score at four two minutes into the game. Austin Peay State University took the lead at 9-8 with 6:45 remaining in the quarter by a jumper from Sandra Lin.

After going back-and-forth, the Governors and the Racers were tied again at 13-13 heading into the media timeout with 4:34 remaining on the clock. The Governors took the lead at 15-13, with two made free-throws by Anala Nelson, and the APSU Govs’ never trailed for the rest of the quarter. The Governors went on a 13-10 run, giving them the lead by three as Murray State’s Ava Learn missed a jumper with 39 seconds left in the first quarter, making the score 26-23.

The second quarter was Austin Peay State University’s most efficient defensively as they held the Racers to just 14 points. Murray State’s Hannah McKay evened the score with a three-point jumper 49 seconds into the second quarter. Abby Cater responded 14 seconds later with a layup from the paint, drawing a foul by Young.

A layup followed by a jumper by Cater increased the APSU Govs’ lead to six at 32-26 and the Govs went on to lead by as many as 10 points at 45-35 in the third quarter. A pair of free-throws by Murray State’s Briley Pena closed the third quarter with Austin Peay State University leading, 45-37.

The Racers battled back in the third quarter, scoring 35 points compared to the Governors’ 25. Murray State made 75.0 percent of its shots from the field, 80.0 percent from beyond the arc, and 87.5 percent from the charity stripe.



Austin Peay State University trimmed its deficit to two points five times in the fourth quarter. After the APSU Govs trimmed their deficit to two for the final time at 82-80, the Racers ended the game on an 11-5 run across the final four minutes to come away with the eight-point victory.



Austin Peay State University fell to 50-47 in the all-time series against rival Murray State in a series that dates back to 1977.

The Difference?

Fouls. Austin Peay State University had 27 personal fouls compared to Murray State’s 16. The Racers made 28 of 35 attempted free throws while the Governors made 14 of 18 attempted free throws.

Inside the Box Score?

The Austin Peay State University attendance of 5,458 was the most in program history.

This was the third time Cater had scored in double-figures this season.

Cur’Tiera Haywood and Shamarre Hale both grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Hale had 14 points.

Sandra Lin led with five assists, giving her 41 for the season. This was the eighth time she has led the Governors in assists this season and the 27th time as an assist leader in her career.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team remains at home for the remainder of 2023, taking on Fisk on December 14th and Bryan College on December 16th.

APSU then hosts its first-ever Christmas Tournament, December 20th-21st, as it plays New Mexico State on December 20th and Stephen F. Austin on December 21st.