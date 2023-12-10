Clarksville-Montgomery County volunteer tornado cleanup effort starts Monday

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) announces that a coordinated volunteer cleanup effort in areas where extensive Clarksville tornado damage has occurred begins Monday morning, December 11th, at 8:00am.

Volunteers are asked to gather beginning at that time, at Mosaic Church, 1020 Garrettsburg Road. In the interests of adequate space at the church, volunteers are asked to carpool to the church if possible.

From the church, volunteers will be transported by Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) buses to a designated cleanup location. The buses will run on or about a two-hour rotation schedule.

All volunteers will be asked to sign waivers for themselves and any minors that might be brought with them.

Volunteers are asked to come dressed appropriately for working in potentially hazardous areas where there is extensive damage and debris. Work gloves and appropriate protective footwear are required.

Search and rescue efforts are complete. The recovery phase is underway. We appreciate your willingness to volunteer as we help our neighbors through this traumatic and historic event.

For more information about volunteering, call 931.245.2988.