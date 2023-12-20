Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Director of Middle Schools, Administrative Appointments in December 2023

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has made changes in its leadership team, with several administrative appointments announced in December 2023.

These appointments reflect CMCSS’s commitment to fostering a diverse and skilled leadership team to guide the district and its schools toward excellence in education.

Director of Middle Schools

Matthew Slight has been selected as the Director of Middle Schools. He has served as the Interim Director of Middle Schools since October. Previously, he served as the Director of Social and Emotional Learning for CMCSS, six years as the principal and six years as an assistant principal at West Creek High School, and he has served as an assistant principal at Northeast High School, criminal justice teacher at Kenwood High School, and an English teacher at Northwest high school, beginning his tenure with CMCSS in 2003.

Before pursuing a career in public education, he was a patrol officer, field training officer, detective, and narcotics agent with the Clarksville Police Department from 1995-2003. He earned his M.A. in instructional leadership from Cumberland University and his B.A. in English from Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, IL.

West Creek Elementary School Principal

Michelle Rhodehamel has been selected as the principal of West Creek Elementary School. She has served as an assistant principal at West Creek Elementary School, since 2012. Rhodehamel began her career in public education in 2002 and has taught kindergarten and fifth grade at Northeast, Kenwood, and West Creek elementary schools.

She was named both the Teacher of the Year and a Distinguished Classroom Teacher in 2011. Rhodehamel earned her M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and her B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies K-8 Education from Austin Peay State University.

New Providence Middle School Assistant Principals

Michael Cumberledge, Beth Pounds, and David Shuman have been selected as assistant principals at New Providence Middle School, serving with the newly announced principal, Melanie Steinlage.

Michael Cumberledge has served as an assistant principal at Jo Byrns High School in Robertson County since 2020. Previously, he served for 11 years in CMCSS as a physical education teacher, Assistant Athletic Director, and Student Support Coordinator at Kenwood High School. Cumberledge has served in numerous school-based leadership roles and completed the Aspiring Leaders Program in Robertson County Schools.



He earned his Ed.S. in Accountability and Instructional Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University, M.S. in Sports Management from California University of Pennsylvania, and B.S. in Physical Education and Health Education from West Virginia University.

Beth Pounds has served at New Providence Middle School since 1995. Currently, she serves as the RTI2 Data Coach and Jumpstart Coordinator. Pounds served for 26 years as a math and Algebra I teacher and has also served as a Site-Based Induction Specialist and on the school’s Leadership Team.

She completed the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy, Ayer’s Institute for Coaching, and has served as a state-level mentor teacher for TDOE since 2003. Pounds was named the New Providence Middle School Teacher of the Year

in 2020, awarded the Green Apple Award in 1998, and selected as the CMCEA Distinguished Educator for New Providence in 2003, 2006, 2011, and 2021. She earned her M.S.Ed. in Educational Administration from Trevecca Nazarene University and B.S. in Elementary Education from Austin Peay State University.

David Shuman currently serves as a science teacher at Kirkwood Middle School. He began his career in education in 2008 and has taught at New Providence Middle School, Rossview Middle School, Aspen Valley Middle School in Colorado Springs, CO, and Carson Middle School in Fort Carson, CO. Shuman entered his career in public education after serving a 20-year career in the United States Army as a non-commissioned officer.

He completed the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy and the University of Northern Colorado’s Tointon Institute School and Teacher Leadership Academy. He earned his M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education and B.S. in Biology and Professional Education from Austin Peay State University.

Barkers Mill Elementary School Assistant Principal

Jaclyn Mefford has been selected as an assistant principal at Barkers Mill Elementary School. She has served at Barkers Mill Elementary since 2012. Currently, Mefford serves as a Math Academic Coach K-5 and Interventionist, and previously she served as a Multi-Classroom Leader and fourth and third-grade teacher.

She has served in numerous school-based leadership roles, including CMCSS Teacher Communication Group Representative, TN Purple Star School Award Chairperson, and New Teacher Content Mentor. She earned her M.A.Ed. in Educational Leadership and B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies with K-6 certification from Austin Peay State University.