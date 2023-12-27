Clarksville Kiwanis Club hosts 27th Best of Clarksville event

Clarksville, TN – Despite cloudy skies and intermittent showers, thousands came out to Governor’s Square Mall for the 27th Annual Best of Clarksville, hosted by the Clarksville Kiwanis Club.

Each year, dozens of local businesses are nominated for the title ‘Best of’ in dozens of categories from Mexican restaurants to florists to photographers. Each nominee then sets up at the event and makes their final appeal to voters throughout the evening.

Supporters purchase a ticket to the event, which allows them entrance and a chance to vote. Once inside, they enjoy samples of food and beverages, chances to win some great products and services, and lots of goodies to take home, which are handed out at each participant’s table.

Photo Gallery