APSU Men’s Basketball Cruises Past Bellarmine in First ASUN Win Under Corey Gipson

Louisville, KY – Led by Dezi Jones’ game-high 21 points, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team never trailed and defeated Bellarmine 84-68 in its Atlantic Sun Conference opener against Bellarmine Thursday at Freedom Hall.

In addition to Jones’ 21 points – his second-straight 20-point outing and third this season –Austin Peay (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) had 12 three-pointers, 18 free throws, and turned the ball over just five times en route to its first ASUN Conference win of the Corey Gipson Era.

Jones was one of four Governors – Ja’Monta Black (14 points), DeMarcus Sharp (13), and Isaac Haney (13) – to score in double figures. Sharp and Sai Witt also tied for a game-high nine rebounds, and Sharp led all players with six assists on just one turnover.

The APSU Govs scored the game’s first seven points in the opening two minutes and led 10-2 2:41 in after Haney’s first of three triples on the night.

After Bellarmine (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) trimmed its deficit to 12-6 just before the first media timeout, APSU scored four-straight points over the next two-and-a-half minutes to take, and then extend, the night’s first double-digit advantage at 18-6.

An 11-4 BU run trimmed the APSU Govs’ lead to five at the midway point of the first 20 minutes, but it was the closest the two teams would get in the scoring column for the remainder of the game. Jones scored five of the Govs’ next seven points to retake a 10-point advantage.

Jones’ free throws, which gave the Govs the double-digit lead, came in the midst of a 7-0 APSU run the Govs held BU to five-straight misses during the streak.

The Knights trimmed their deficit to as few as nine points for the remainder of the first half, with Austin Peay answering and taking a 12-point lead into the locker room, leading 42-30 after 20 minutes of play.

Jones led all scorers with 10 points and four assists at the break, as APSU made 15-of-34 shots from the field and 6-of-17 from beyond the arc in the first half.

The Governors led by at least 11 throughout the entirety of the second half.

Dez White opened the second half’s scoring with his second three-pointer of the night, with Black scoring the Govs next six points, all coming from beyond the arc, throughout the next 3:34.

Austin Peay State University led 53-39 at the second half’s under-16 media timeout and extended the advantage following an old-fashioned three-point play by Sharp after the stoppage.

The APSU Govs gained a game-high 19-point lead of 61-42 at 10:55 after holding Bellarmine scoreless for nearly five minutes with six-straight misses, and to just five points over the next eight minutes of play.

The final 4:22 featured 13 free throws between the two teams, with APSU converting eight of its nine attempts, and Bellarmine making all four of its chances from the line.

Sai Witt’s makes on a one-and-one opportunity with under 12 seconds remaining were the final points by either team, as Austin Peay earned its first ASUN Conference win of the new season in the 84-68 victory against the Knights.

The Difference

For the second straight game (but now on a positive note), free throws. Austin Peay State University made 18 of its 23 attempts from the line, while Bellarmine was held to just 8-of-11. The APSU Govs went 12-of-13 from the stripe in the second half.

Inside the Box Score

Corey Gipson earned his first Atlantic Sun Conference win, improving to 1-0 in league play at the helm of his alma mater.

Austin Peay Peay State University earned its first win in an ASUN opener in program history.

The Governors improved to 12-7 all-time against Bellarmine and 5-3 against the Knights in Louisville.

The Governors ended a two-game losing streak to the Knights.

The win is Austin Peay State University’s first against the Knights since December 18th, 1973, and the first in Louisville since February 6th, 1973.

The win is Austin Peay State University’s first in a conference opener since the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference opener against Southeast Missouri on January 2nd, 2020.

The win is Austin Peay State University’s first in Kentucky since defeating Eastern Kentucky, 94-79, on February 4th, 2020.

Dezi Jones led APSU in scoring for the second-straight game and third time this season.

DeMarcus Sharp and Sai Witt both led the team with nine rebounds. For Sharp, it is his ninth time pacing the Govs in boards, and the third for Witt.

Austin Peay State University improved to 7-1 when scoring at least 70 points this season and 3-0 when logging at least 80.

The win was just the APSU Govs’ second when shooting a lower field-goal percentage than the opponent.

APSU’s 41 rebounds are its third-most this season. It is 5-3 this season when out-rebounding the opponent.

The Govs’ five turnovers are its second-fewest of the season, as they improve to 8-4 when committing fewer turnovers than the opponent.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball remains in the Bluegrass State for its second game of ASUN play in a Saturday 6:00pm CT contest against Eastern Kentucky in Richmond.