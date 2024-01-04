Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Edges Bellarmine 65-63 in ASUN Opener

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball picked up its first win of Atlantic Sun Conference play with a 65-63 victory against Bellarmine, Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The first quarter began with back-and-forth action from the two teams. A jumper by Bellarmine’s Claire Knies tied the game at 5 with 6:16 remaining. Bellarmine went on a 10-3 run, its largest lead of the quarter at 15-8 with 2:53 left in the first quarter.

The Governors responded with an 8-2 run of their own, as a jumper from Tiya Douglas ended the quarter with the APSU Govs trailing by one at 16-17.

The second quarter was the Governors highest scoring with 18 points and the lowest scoring by the Knights with 14. This quarter saw two of the APSU Govs four three pointers and nine points by La’Nya Foster. After more back-and-forth action, Foster gave the Governors a four-point lead of 24-20 with 6:45 remaining in the half. Foster then extended the Govs’ lead to six with a layup with 5:33 left in the second quarter.

The Knights cut their deficit to as little as one point with a three-point jumper by Knies with 1:46 left in the quarter, but the APSU Govs responded with a 6-0 run to end the quarter on a layup by Abby Cater, giving the Govs a 34-27 advantage going into the second half.

The Knights opened the third frame with a jumper from outside of the paint, to which Shamarre Hale responded with a layup from the paint and maintaining the Govs seven point advantage at 36-29. APSU went on a 8-3 run, giving it an 11-point lead at 42-31, its largest lead of the night, with 7:05 left in the third. Bellarmine battled back by scoring 18 points in just seven minutes compared to the Govs eight as they ended the third quarter trailing the Govs by one, 50-49.

A second-chance three-pointer by Bellarmine’s Hope Sivori gave the Knights their first lead since the first quarter. The Govs and Knights went back-and-forth until the game was tied at 59-59 with 4:48 left on the clock.

A pair of free throws by Shamarre Hale followed by a three pointer by Abby Cater gave the Govs the lead by five at 64-59 with 1:55 remaining. Bellarmine fought back with free throws by Hayley Harrison and Cam Browning, cutting their deficit to only one at 64-63 with 1:04 left.



The Governors gained back possession of the ball and Cur’Tiera Haywood drew a foul sending her to the free throw line. Haywoods two made free throws gave Austin Peay its first ASUN Conference vicotry of the season at 65-63.

The Difference?

The second quarter. Austin Peay State University outscored Bellarmine 18-10 in the frame after limiting the Knights to just three baskets on seven attempts while making 7-of-19 themselves to take the halftime lead.

Inside the Box Score?

Austin Peay State University improved to 2-0 in ASUN openers under Brittany Young.

The Governors lead the all-time series against Bellarmine 3-0.

Abby Cater led the Governors with 18 points. This marked her fifth time as a scoring leader this season.

Shamarre Hale picked up a double-double with her 13-point, 12-rebound performance. This was her sixth career double-double.

Hale’s 12 rebounds were the most by an APSU Gov this season.

La’Nya Foster had a career-high 15 points and two steals.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Governors remain at home as they take on Eastern Kentucky in a Saturday 2:00pm game. They then travel to North Alabama for a January 11th, 5:30pm game and continue their road trip to Central Arkansas for a January 13th, 1:00pm game.