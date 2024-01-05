City of Clarksville announces Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) deadline extended

Clarksville, TN – To support local nonprofits and tornado recovery efforts, the City of Clarksville has extended the deadline to apply for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds.

Applications for its fiscal year 2024-25 CDBG funds will be accepted through January 17th, 2024 at 2:00pm. Proposals received after this time will not be recommended for funding consideration.

The City of Clarksville encourages all interested non-profit organizations, local government entities, faith-based organizations, institutions of higher learning, and community groups with projects or programs to benefit low and moderate-income residents in the City of Clarksville to apply for funding. Your participation can help make a positive difference in our community.

What is a Community Development Block Grant?

The CDBG program’s primary purpose is to develop and improve urban communities by providing adequate housing, creating a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities, particularly for people of low and moderate-income.

CDBG funds must be used to meet one of the following national objectives: benefit low- and- moderate-income people, aid in preventing or eliminating slum or blight, or meet an urgent need.

CDBG applications are available on the City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services website along with additional information. This includes important instruction on how to apply via ZoomGrants, 24-25 CDBG Application Workbook, Application Process Overview, and CDBG Federal Regulations.

Please email community@cityofclarksville.com with any questions.

About Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services

Our focus is assisting low- to moderate-income families in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities in which they all live. CNCS is a representation of our vibrant city.

Our new name and rebranding of our logo are inspired to be a more appropriate portrayal of what our department does for the community and our desire for everyone to thrive by being better, serving the community better, and living better together.