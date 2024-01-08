Austin Peay State University names Alumna Ginny Busse as Beach Volleyball Interim Head Coach

Clarksville, TN – Ginny Busse, a member of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) 2017 and 2018 Ohio Valley Conference championship volleyball teams, returns to her alma mater as its interim head beach volleyball coach, APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison announced Monday.

Busse, a 2019 Austin Peay State University graduate, followed her collegiate career at the high school and club-level coaching ranks. She began her career as an assistant volleyball coach at The Ensworth School, helping lead the Tigers to the TSSAA Division II State Championship in 2021 – the program’s first appearance in the state tournament since the 2014 season.

“I’m excited to bring Ginny back to Austin Peay State University and lead our beach volleyball program,” said Harrison. “Her outstanding collegiate career speaks to her hard work and determination to reach the highest levels of achievement. I believe she will bring that determination with her to elevate our beach volleyball program and attain the goals set out in our ‘Total Gov’ concept.”

“Austin Peay State University is a place I’ve called home for many years,” said Busse. “I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity to come back and help develop the beach volleyball program. I look forward to helping our student-athletes succeed on and off the sand.”

Concurrent with her tenure at The Ensworth School, Busse also was the head indoor and beach volleyball coach at Clarksville Volleyball Club for four years. Following her time at CVC, she joined the staff at NCSA College Recruiting, where she was a recruiting coordinator.

Busse, who played for the Governors as Ginny Gerig, played four seasons with the indoor program, helping the program win the 2017 OVC regular-season and tournament titles and the 2018 regular-season championship.

She capped her career by earning OVC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-OVC recognition in 2019. In addition, Busse also was a member of Austin Peay State University’s first beach volleyball team in 2017 and played three seasons with the fledgling program.

Busse is married to former APSU men’s golfer Michael Busse.