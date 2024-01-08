Stanley Yates performs at First Presbyterian Church

47 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 8, 2024
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – British-American classical guitarist Stanley Yates recently brought his amazing talents to Downtown Clarksville for an afternoon performance at the First Presbyterian Church.

The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council presented the solo recital featuring Yates, a world-renowned concert artist, teacher, composer, and scholar who happens to be a Professor of Music and director of guitar studies at APSU.

Yates captivated his audience with solo performances of pieces by John Dowland, Fernando Sor, Stepan Rak, and others.

