American Red Cross reports Emergency Blood Shortage may delay Medical Procedures

Donors have the chance to help save lives, win trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and blood and platelet donors are urged to make a donation appointment to help alleviate the shortage and help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not put on hold.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%. When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations – such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone – can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion.

Blood products are currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, and in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products – among the most transfused blood types – to hospitals.

“Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”

Don’t wait – to make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

The Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood or platelets and help tackle the emergency blood shortage. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities January 8th-31st:

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

1/19/2024: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

1/26/2024: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Kingston Springs

1/18/2024: 8:30am – 1:30pm, Harpeth High School, 170 E. Kingston Springs Road

Dickson County

Burns

1/12/2024: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Street John Lutheran Church, 2300 Highway 96

Dickson

1/8/2024: 11:00am – 4:00pm, Cumberland Presbyterian Gym, 500 Highway 70 East

1/9/2024: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

Humphreys County

Mc Ewen

1/29/2024: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, McEwen Church of Christ, 9704 Hwy 70 East

New Johnsonville

1/8/2024: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Avenue

Waverly

1/26/2024: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 West Main Street

Montgomery County

Clarksville

1/8/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/10/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street.

1/11/2024: 2:30pm – 6:30pm, East Montgomery Elementary School, 230 McAdoo Creek Road

1/12/2024: 8:30am – 1:30pm, Northwest High School, 800 Lafayette Road

1/15/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/17/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/18/2024: 9:30am – 1:30pm, Veteran’s Plaza – William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pagaent Lane

1/22/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/24/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/29/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

1/31/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Cross Plains

1/9/2024: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7109 Hwy 25 E.

Springfield

1/8/2024: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Springfield Baptist Church, 400 North Main Street

1/10/2024: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Owens Chapel UMC, 6742 Owens Chapel Road

Stewart County

Dover

1/11/2024: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church Street

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.