Austin Peay State University’s The New Gallery to showcase Art + Design ‘Faculty Triennial’

Clarksville, TN – With support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, Clarksville, TN- Austin Peay State University’s The New Gallery is pleased to present the Faculty Triennial to continue an exciting 2023-24 exhibition season.

“The Faculty Triennial is an exhibition that showcases the work of our talented faculty who teach within the Department of Art + Design,” said Michael Dickins, curator and director of The New Gallery. “Our professors are also professional artists who exhibit their work in galleries and museums all over the globe, so The New Gallery hosts this exhibition every three years to allow the students and community to view their work together in one space. This exhibition reflects the talent, craftsmanship and dialogue that we also expect of our students and represents the variety of media that we teach here at APSU.”

The faculty presenting work in this exhibition are Amir Aghareb, Alex Blau, Rachel Bush, Paul Collins, Chalet Comellas, Nicki Davis, McLean Fahnestock, Patrick Gosnell, Dennis Harper, Barry R. Jones, Wansoo Kim, Amanda Morgado, Tony Morris, Michael Poindexter, Scott Raymond, Billy Renkl, Yun Shin, Jennifer Snyder, Patrick Vincent and Ripley Whiteside.

The exhibit opens Tuesday, January 16th, at The New Gallery in the Art + Design Building on the Austin Peay State University campus and runs through February 2nd.

There will be a closing reception on February 1st from 5:30pm to 7:30pm during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk. We invite the Clarksville community to attend the reception and meet the participating Art + Design faculty.

Hours for The New Gallery are Monday-Friday, 9:00am-4:00pm, Saturday, 10:00am-2:00pm. The gallery is closed during exhibition installations and follows the university’s academic calendar.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Michael Dickins, Director of The New Gallery, at dickinsm@apsu.edu.